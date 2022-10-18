VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t miss your chance to sample everything Downtown Visalia has to offer.

The annual Taste of Downtown Visalia will be returning on Tuesday, October 18.

The event will offer food from over 30 restaurants in the downtown area.

While walking through the downtown streets, attendees will be able to enjoy live music from local artists.

Tickets for the event cost $45 and can be bought by clicking here.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and last through 8:00 p.m.

You can find a full list of the restaurants participating in this year’s event below: