VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t miss your chance to sample everything Downtown Visalia has to offer.
The annual Taste of Downtown Visalia will be returning on Tuesday, October 18.
The event will offer food from over 30 restaurants in the downtown area.
While walking through the downtown streets, attendees will be able to enjoy live music from local artists.
Tickets for the event cost $45 and can be bought by clicking here.
The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and last through 8:00 p.m.
You can find a full list of the restaurants participating in this year’s event below:
- A&W
- Baked Visalia
- Bistro di Bufala
- Brewbakers
- Café India
- Component Coffee
- Dickey’s Barbecue
- Downtown Rookies
- Fugazzis
- Green Apple
- How We Roll Ice Cream
- Jenn’s Back Door at Visalia Brewing Co
- Lake Bottom
- Left of Center
- Nash’s Steakhouse
- Orange Works
- Pita Kabob & PK Deli
- Que Concha
- Quesadilla Gorilla
- Scoops
- Sequoia Brewing Co.
- Sno Shack CV
- The Darling + Elderwood
- The Planing Mill
- The Vintage Press
- TPK Tacos
- Velascos
- Wimpy’s Hamburgers