T.I. to teach ‘Business of Trap Music’ at Clark Atlanta

T.I. onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume.

T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music,” news outlets reported.

The course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music, according to the university.

T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities, and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.”

These schools have been vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” he added.

Trap music is a down South staple. The sub-genre of hip hop is cemented in Atlanta culture and can be seen at T.I.’s “Trap Music Museum,” which has become a popular destination for tourists and fans alike, news outlets reported.

