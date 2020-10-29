‘Superstore’ season premieres tonight on NBC4

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — “Superstore” returns tonight for a new season set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first they weren’t sure that would be the case.

“We had a ton of conversations over the past few months, ‘Do we do this? do we tell the story of the pandemic, are we wearing masks, are we following protocols? Is this even a part of the story?’,” Ben Feldman, who plays “Jonah” on the show.

Ultimately, producers felt they owed it to the characters, comedic versions of store workers who, in real life, suddenly became essential.

  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Ben Feldman as Jonah, America Ferrera as Amy — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Nico Santos as Mateo, Colton Dunn as Garrett, Ben Feldman as Jonah, Nichole Sakura as Cheyenne — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) America Ferrera as Amy, Lauren Ash as Dina — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark McKinney as Glenn, Lauren Ash as Dina — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: Kelly Schumann as Justine — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Nico Santos as Mateo, Ben Feldman as Jonah — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: America Ferrera as Amy — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Lauren Ash as Dina, Mark McKinney as Glenn — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark McKinney as Glenn, Lauren Ash as Dina, America Ferrera as Amy — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) America Ferrera as Amy, Lauren Ash as Dina — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) America Ferrera as Amy, Ben Feldman as Jonah — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) America Ferrera as Amy, Ben Feldman as Jonah — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)
  • SUPERSTORE — “Essential” Episode 601 — Pictured: (l-r) Colton Dunn as Garrett, Nichole Sakura as Cheyenne, Ben Feldman as Jonah, Mark McKinney as Glenn, Kelly Schumann as Justine, America Ferrera as Amy, Lauren Ash as Dina — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

“We’re all in a place right now where we’re excited to see ourselves and what’s going on in real life on TV in a way that we can laugh about it,” Feldman says.

