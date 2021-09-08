Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Musician Stevie Wonder performs at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before President Barack Obama spoke to the audience in Kissimmee, Fla. Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise money and make a plea for increased COVID-19 vaccine doses along with bringing awareness toward climate change and poverty. Global Citizen officials announced Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 that Wonder will be among several performers – including H.E.R., Adam Lambart and Demi Lovato – to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide.

Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers — including H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato — to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna.

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!,” Wonder said in a statement.

The London lineup will include Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

In the U.S., Global Citizen wants the Biden administration to increase COVID-19 vaccine access by sharing at least 350 million doses with the poorest countries by the end of September. The organization is seeking for government leaders in the U.K. to partner with the Race to Zero coalition, a United Nations-led campaign that aims to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“It’s our job to cry out when promises aren’t fulfilled,” Rodgers said. “We want to encourage our leaders to ensure there are good times ahead for everyone.”

Global Citizen Live will take place on six continents. Along with Los Angeles and London, performances and segments will happen in New York City, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Elton John, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello and Black Eyed Peas are set to perform from different locations.

The event will air on BBC on Sept. 25 and on ABC the next day. Other networks from around the world will share the event including Australia’s Channel 9, Brazil’s Multishow and Bis, France’s TF1/TMC and Singapore’s Mediacorp.

In May, Global Citizen sponsored VAX Live, which generated more than 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and $302 million for programs aimed at a more equitable distribution of vaccines. The event, which included an appearance by Harry, the Duke of Sussex, helped raise the issue of vaccine sharing globally.