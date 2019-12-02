Staten Island teen battling cancer gets week of surprises

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager fighting advanced bone cancer received a visit from his favorite rapper and got to exchange messages with a superhero.

The Staten Island Advance reports rapper Joyner Lucas went to Staten Island University Hospital to spend time with 14-year-old Jonathan Morales.

Morales was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 osteosarcoma and will have to undergo two major surgeries over the next two months.

Lucas gave him a necklace calling him “an inspiration.”

Morales had a week of surprises including a private screening of his favorite movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” and a video message from Robert Downey Jr. who played Iron Man.

Downey asked Morales if he liked the movie and asked him to send a video back.

Gloria Morales says words cannot express what the surprises have done for her son.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

