Singer Camila Cabello apologizes for past racist language

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Camila Cabello

FILE – This sept. 12, 2019 file photo shows singer Camila Cabello at the Save the Children’s “The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children” event in New York. Cabello is apologizing for past racist language she used on social media. The Grammy-nominated singer wrote on Wednesday that she is sorry for using offensive and hurtful words on social media as a teen, and now that she is 22, she has grown up. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop singer Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language she used on social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer wrote on Wednesday that she is sorry for using offensive and hurtful words on social media as a teen, and now that she is 22, she has grown up.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello shared in a lengthy social media post. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer has been accused of using racial remarks in now deleted Tumblr accounts. This week social media users posted screenshots of Cabello’s old and offensive posts, forcing the performer to issue an apology.

“As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do,” she continued.

Cabello’s hits include “Havana” and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes. She released a new album early this month. She closed her statement saying she would use her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”

“I’ll continue doing that,” she wrote. “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

