TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/Tampa Hoy) – Since launching Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions #53, a collab between Shakira and Bizarrap, the song hasn’t stopped breaking records being the most recent, a very special one for the Colombian artist.

The Twitter account @shakirastuff_, a Skakira fandom account, shared on Sunday that the singer born in Barranquilla had reached a very important milestone on Spotify.

“For the first time in Spotify’s history, the Latin American artist with the most monthly listeners is a woman”, posted the account dedicated to Shakira. “Shakira reached a new peak of 68,879,869 monthly listeners on Spotify” (+1,159,931), surpassing Bad Bunny (68M) and setting a new record for a Latino artist on the platform.”

Two hours after the post, Shakira shared the good news on her social media platforms.

I feel honored and grateful, even when I am only one in between millions of women that have a lot to say and offer Shakira wrote on her Twitter account

“Women of all races, age groups, and backgrounds, thank you for your loyalty and support”, she continued.

Shakira and Bizarrap have already broken several records since launching “Sesión 53” on Jan. 11, including the mark of the most played song on YouTube in 24 hours, with 50 million views, according to Chart Data.

Additionally, the collab between Shakira and the Argentinian music producer has been “the biggest debut in the history of music in Spanish”, on Spotify with 14.4 million streams in 24 hours on the platform.

In the almost four-minute dance-pop song that currently has 185 million visits on YouTube, Shakira lashes against her former partner, former soccer player Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía who is Piqué’s new girlfriend.

Shakira ended her 12-year relationship with Piqué on Jun 3, 2022. The couple shares two sons, Sasha and Milán.