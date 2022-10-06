FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Scorpions, a German-based rock band, will be performing at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this weekend.

The show is set to kick off on Friday, Oct. 7. at 7:00 p.m.

The band is playing in Fresno as part of its Farewell Tour with Swedish-based band Thundermother as its special guests.

Tickets ranging from $29 to $129 are still on sale at the Save Mart Center Box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The Scorpions have been described as “the heroes of heavy metal,” and MTV called them “Ambassadors of Rock.”