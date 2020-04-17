San Diego Comic-Con 2020 canceled, organizers look toward 2021

FILE – (L-R) Actors Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo onstage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel for “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center at on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

It's the first time it's been canceled in its 50-year history

SAN DIEGO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Comic-Con International which takes place in San Diego each year is officially not happening this year.

Instead, organizers are letting fans know it aims to return in 2021.

“For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021,” the organization posted on its website.

More than 100,000 people descend on downtown San Diego each year to attend the convention.

The move comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused cities and states around the country to limit and cancel events that normally bring in a lot of people.

Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year. Comic-Con International

Officials also announced that people who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021.

All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund, according to the organization’s website.

Exhibitors for Comic-Con 2020 will also have the option to request a refund or transfer their payments to Comic-Con 2021 and will also receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to process their request.

In the next few days onPeak, Comic-Con’s official hotel affiliate, will be canceling all hotel reservations and refunding all deposits made through them. Comic-Con International

“There is no need for anyone who booked through onPeak to take any action, including trying to cancel their reservations online or contacting the company via phone as the process will be handled automatically. Those who booked rooms through onPeak will be notified when refunds have been completed,” officials said.

A spokesman said this is an extraordinary situation.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesman for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

