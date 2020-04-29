Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for COVID-19.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A spokesman for the famed entertainment duo said the 75-year-old magician is responding well to treatment.

“Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic,” their publicists said in a statement.

Horn is only occasionally in the public eye more than 16 years after a tiger attacked him and dragged him offstage during a show at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The tiger bit into his neck Oct. 3, 2003, resulting in severe injuries.

Siegfried & Roy performed with white tigers for years before the attack, becoming one of the world’s most famous magic acts.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know