Image provided by the City of Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 43rd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire is returning to Hanford in October.

The two-day free event will take place on October 1 and October 2 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium where participants travel back in time to experience the English Renaissance with Henry VIII and his court.

The faire will have historical displays, historical activities, shopping, stage shows and jumbo turkey legs. There will also be arts, crafts, comedy, music, dance shows, food and fun activities for all the family.

Organizers say George the Giant, who has appeared in movies such as Big Fish and Jack the Reaper, will perform throughout the weekend as well.

Wearing Renaissance-themed costumes is highly encouraged.

The event is taking place at the Hanford Civic Auditorium (Civic Park) at 400 N Douty Street on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission and parking are both free.