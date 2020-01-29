Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges tossed in Vegas fight

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Fetty Wap, Willie Junior Maxwell II

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. A judge has agreed to a conditional dismissal of misdemeanor battery charges against the rapper stemming from allegations that he fought with employees last September at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Court records show the 28-year-old defendant, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, entered an agreement Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with prosecutors to dismiss the case in July if Maxwell remains out of legal trouble. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.

An attorney for Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges in July, court records show. The rapper wasn’t in court.

His attorney, Adam Graves, didn’t immediately respond to messages Wednesday.

Fetty Wap was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The rapper known for his hit “Trap Queen” had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26 in Newark, New Jersey.

In March 2018, the rapper was fined in Brooklyn, New York, and ordered to attend safe driving programs after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. Police said he had been caught drag racing on a New York City-area highway.

____

This story corrects date of MTV Video Music Awards was Aug. 26 in Newark, New Jersey, not Aug. 31 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.