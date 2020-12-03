Rapper Casanova surrenders in federal racketeering case

Casanova

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, Casanova attends the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Free Meek” limited documentary series at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. Authorities said Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that Casanova, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was among 18 people indicted in connection to a litany of gang-related crimes including racketeering, murder, drugs, firearms and fraud offenses. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Casanova has surrendered to law enforcement following his indictment in a gang-related federal racketeering case, authorities said Thursday.

The New York City rapper, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was charged in an indictment unsealed against 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, which authorities say operated in New York City and other parts of New York state.

The gang is charged with a litany of crimes, including the killing in September of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie and defrauding programs meant for people suffering economic hardship because of the pandemic.

Casanova, currently signed to Roc Nation, was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms possession.

Emails were sent to Roc Nation and the rapper’s representative seeking comment.

