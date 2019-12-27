Controversial radio broadcaster Don Imus dead at 79

FILE – In this May 29, 2015, file photo, cable television and radio personality Don Imus appears on his last “Imus in the Morning” program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The sprawling cattle ranch in northern New Mexico owned by Imus is for sale, The Santa Fe New Mexico reports. The 2,400-acre ranch near the small community of Ribera, N.M., about 45 miles east of Santa Fe, has been used to benefit children afflicted by cancer. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NBC News) – Radio shock jock Don Imus, one of the early pioneers of his genre, died Friday less than two years after retiring, according to a family statement given to NBC New York.

He was 79.

The controversial morning personality’s last day on the radio was March 29 of last year. He announced Jan. 22 that he was retiring, telling fans: “Turn out the lights … the party’s over.”

March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights…the party's over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

The grizzled radio man was best known for his outsize cowboy hat and penchant for making controversial, often offensive, statements.

He was fired from his gig on CBS radio in 2007 for calling the Rutgers University women’s basketball team by a racist slur.

