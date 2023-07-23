SAN DIEGO — The cosplayers did not disappoint as they showed out at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
From guests dressed as Spiderman and Barbie to Lego Batman and Austin Powers, the creativity of fans was something to appreciate.
The sold-out four-day event is expected to bring in 50,000 to 60,000 people a day and about 200,000 for the weekend.
Comic-Con enthusiasts were not only seen at the San Diego Convention Center, but also the Gaslamp District, where movie studios and production companies transformed some businesses into interactive experiences for all to enjoy.
The annual gathering lasts until Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.