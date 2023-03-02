FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the most listened-to artists in the Spanish-speaking community is making a stop in Fresno to perform during the Summer of 2023.

Pepe Aguilar will perform on 22 dates across the country presenting his solo performance as well as the Jaripeo Sin Fronteras show and Fresno is one of the chosen cities where the US tour will begin.

According to Live Nation, Mexican singer Aguilar is considered ‘one of the best voices in the Spanish-speaking world’. And he has not toured properly in the United States since 2017.

In Fresno, Aguilar will be performing at the Save Mart Center on July 22, 2023.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. here. General tickets will be available on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. here.

Aguilar will be also performing in the Jaripeo Sin Fronteras on Nov. 18 in Bakersfield and other locations with his family members Leonardo Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar, and Ángela Aguilar.