Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

PBS’ ‘Frontline’ supports 5 local investigations

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS’ documentary series “Frontline” has selected five news organizations to collaborate with in a first-time partnership designed to boost local journalism.

The $4 million project, funded by the Knight Foundation and Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supports local reporting teams financially and with expertise from people at “Frontline.”

“Frontline” said Thursday that it will work with PBS in New Mexico on an investigation into contamination of groundwater. It will also work with Rocky Mountain PBS on the topic of youth suicide and with the Tampa Bay Times on local environmental hazards. The other collaborations are with Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on struggling dairy farms and Oklahoma Watch about online schools.

The projects will be released locally, and the “Frontline” digital and broadcasts platforms will expand them to a national audience.

The local teams were chosen from more than 80 proposals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com