Ozuna returns to Save Mart Center

This Nov. 25, 2019, photo shows Latin singer Ozuna posing for a portrait in New York to promote his latest album “Nibiru,” which will be released on Friday, Nov. 29. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Latin music superstar Ozuna returns for his second headlining performance at the Save Mart Center.

The “Nibiru World Tour” will take place in Fresno on April 23 at 8 p.m.

The U.S. leg of his 2020 tour will start April 2nd in Atlanta’s Infinite Energy Center and wrap up September 4th in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m., starting at $39.99, according to the Save Mart Center.

