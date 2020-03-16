Ozuna concert at Save Mart Center postponed, new date to be announced

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Ozuna “Nibiru World Tour” concert originally scheduled for April 23 at the Save Mart Center has been postponed.

The event center says a new date is to be announced.

Officials say the tickets purchased for the April 23 date will be honored on the new date and seating location will remain the same.

Ticket holders may request a refund at the original point of purchase. If you purchased through the Save Mart Center box office, the box office will grant a refund. But if you purchased through Ticketmaster, please call 1-800-745-3000 to request a refund.

