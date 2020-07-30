Ominous whipped cream art comes to London’s Trafalgar Square

A new work of art entitled ‘The End’ by artist Heather Phillipson is seen after it was unveiled on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Described as representing “exuberance and unease” and a “monument to hubris and impending collapse”, The End, by British artist Heather Phillipson, will stay in place until spring 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The latest eye-catching sight in London’s Trafalgar Square is a giant swirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a fly and a drone.

The sculpture by artist Heather Phillipson was installed Thursday atop an empty plinth in the landmark city square, famous as the location of Nelson’s Column and as a public protest site. The work, titled “The End,” is interactive — visitors can live-stream the view from the drone on their mobile phones or computers.

Phillipson said the piece, whose unveiling was postponed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a “monument to hubris and impending collapse” but also symbolized the hope of renewal. It is scheduled to stay on top of the square’s Fourth Plinth until spring 2022.

The plinth was erected in the square in 1841 for a never-completed equestrian statue. Since 1999 it has been occupied by a series of modern artworks.

