Oliver Twist coming to the Fresno Memorial Auditorium

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Children’s Musical Theaterworks will be presenting a production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver!

This is based on Lionel Bart’s classical musical – which is itself based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist. The production will take place from December 2-11 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium located at 2425 Fresno St. #101 in Fresno.

The story is set in Victorian England and follows Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, that becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

Images provided by the Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT)

Oliver is accused of a theft that he didn’t commit and the victim of said theft, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s shot at finding the true love of a family.

This production showcases the talent of over 50 cast members, from ages eight to adult bringing the classic characters and score to life.

Tickets are available on their website. Prices range from $22 for adults, $10 for kids, and $20 for students and seniors.