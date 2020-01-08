OK boomer: ‘thirtysomething’ sequel to reunite original cast

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Timothy Busfield

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows Timothy Busfield at the Disney/ABC Television Group 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for “thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles. The show will feature a group of new actors playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for “thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles.

The show will feature a group of new actors playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles. The Philadelphia-set series that ran from 1987-91 earned 13 Emmy Awards, including best drama, and two Golden Globes.

“I’m very excited. We’re all very excited,” Busfield said Wednesday when he appeared at a TV critics meeting to promote his other new ABC show “For Life.”

Soon after “thirtysomething” debuted, its title became a catchphrase to describe baby boomers in their 30s.

Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are returning, and Zwick will direct.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

