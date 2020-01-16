New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This combination of file photos shows actors Patrick Stewart, left, and Samuel L. Jackson. Stewart and Jackson will be among the readers for a new audiobook about famous American legal cases. “Fight of the Century” is a collaboration between the American Civil Liberties Union and authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson and Lucy Liu will be among the readers for the audio edition of a new anthology edited in part by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Fight of the Century” is a collaboration between the ACLU and authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. Timed to the ACLU’s centennial, it includes essays by Salman Rushdie, Jesmyn Ward and dozens of other writers on landmark legal cases, from Roe v. Wade to Brown v. Board of Education.

Other audio narrators will include Michael C. Hall, Alison Pill and Judith Light.

The audio, printed and digital editions of “Fight of the Century” will be published next week by divisions of Simon & Schuster.

