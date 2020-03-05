Netflix cancels SXSW screenings, events amid virus concerns

Entertainment

by: LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Courtney B. Vance

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Courtney B. Vance arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus. A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked,” with Vance, and four docuseries. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked,” with Courtney B. Vance, and four docuseries. The news was first reported by Variety.

In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.

Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its plans for the festival, which included Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story.”

Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

