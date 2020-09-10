National Toy Hall of Fame reveals the 12 toy finalists

Entertainment

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 finalists for induction into the hall.

The 12 finalists are: Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings—from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections. “Whether old or new, or simple of high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”

Fans can submit their vote from Sept. 9 to 16 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot online. The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and join the other top three submissions by members of the selection committee.

Criteria for induction include: Icon-status, longevity, discovery and innovation.

71 toys have been inducted into the Hall of Fame so far.

The final 2020 toy inductees will be announced Thursday, Nov. 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.