NEW YORK (AP) — Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux announced Wednesday that in “Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World,” Klein will explore a time rife with “confusion across political, technological, environmental and medical spheres.”

One point of confusion touched on in the book: Online commentators who mistake Klein for the author Naomi Wolf, leading Klein to tweet “please keep your Naomis straight” in 2020.

Klein said in a statement Wednesday that the book was a “departure” for her, “more personal, more experimental” and will explore “what it feels like to watch one’s identity slip away in the digital ether.”

“Mostly, it’s an attempt to grapple with the wildness of right now — with conspiracy cultures surging and strange left-right alliances emerging and nobody seeming to be quite what they seem,” she said. “‘Doppelganger’ is my attempt at a usable map of our moment in history — but to make it, I had to get lost a few times.”

Klein’s previous books include “The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism” and “On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal.” She is an associate professor at the University of British Columbia and co-director of the school’s Centre for Climate Justice.