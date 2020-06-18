MTV fires ‘Siesta Key’ star as new season continues

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (AP) — One of the stars of MTV’s Florida-based reality show “Siesta Key” has been fired.

MTV posted the decision to remove Alex Kompothecras, 25, on the show’s official Twitter account Tuesday evening.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” according to an MTV statement. “He will not be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key.’” The statement did not say what it had based the decision on.

“Siesta Key” premiered in 2017 and follows a group of young people in Sarasota County, Florida. Kompothecras grew up on the Gulf Coast barrier island, where much of the show is filmed. He was dismissed on Tuesday as the second half of the third season began to air.

Alex’s father, Gary Kompothecras, is the founder of the 1-800-ASK-GARY medical referral service and an executive producer of the show. He also owns the Crescent Club, which his son manages on the show.

“Our family is very disappointed with MTV and we are exploring all our options,” Gary Kompothecras told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

It wasn’t clear what relationship Gary Kompothecras and the Crescent Club would have with the show in the future.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.