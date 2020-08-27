MSNBC tweaks Trump by inviting niece Mary to convention show

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

An anti President Donald Trump flag is visible in Lafayette Square outside the White House on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC is making its final night of Republican convention coverage a family occasion for President Donald Trump, but not in a way that he’s likely to enjoy.

The left-leaning cable network says it will feature Trump’s niece Mary as a guest, on the night Trump brings the convention to a close by accepting the Republican nomination for another four years in the White House.

Mary Trump authored the summer bestseller, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The Nielsen company estimated that 17.3 million people watched television coverage of the convention’s third night on Wednesday, where Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker.

On the same night of the Democratic convention last week, Nielsen said 22.8 million people were watching. Former President Barack Obama and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke on the corresponding night of the Democrats’ program.

Democrats have outdrawn Republicans on two of the three nights of the conventions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.