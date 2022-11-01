TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first annual California Special Train, & Model Kit Show will be making its way to the south valley.

The show will take place at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It will feature 250 tables of all scales and sizes of trains, 45 dealers and collectors from across the country, operating model railroads, and model kits and toys.

General admission tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased online. Admission for kids under 12 is free. Parking for the event is also free.

For more information and to buy tickets online, visit their website.