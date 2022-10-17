MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A spooky interactive haunted house is opening at Merced College on Thursday, October 20.

The attraction is titled ‘The Last Masquerade’ and will take place at the Merced College Theater. It will feature a variety of scares from vampires and moving statues to bloody ghouls and zombies. Guests will venture through an elaborate castle maze where creatures lurk in every corner.

The chilling maze will offer a variety of different scary experiences. Bracelets will available for guests that are looking for a milder scare.

The event is directed by Professor Lauren McCue-Bryx and written by Merced-based Phoenix Creative Collective.

Students participating in the haunted house are excited and are currently rehearsing for their chilling performances.

“I’ve never acted in a haunted house before, but I’ve been to several, and the best part is always the interaction. You aren’t just watching someone else’s story on stage, you’re part of the story. And it’s thrilling, whether you’re an actor or a guest.” -Maxx Smith, Merced College Student

The Last Masquerade runs from October 20-23 and October 27-30 and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are $5 and are available to purchase online.

For more information, you can call (209) 384-6073.