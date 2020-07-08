KSEE24 RESCAN /
Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book set for fall, ‘Trust’

The cover of “Trust: America’s Best Chance” written by former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, pictured right during a campaign event in North Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 24, 2020. The book is scheduled for release on Oct. 6. (Liveright via AP, left, and AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message.

Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. According to Liveright, the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy.

“In order for our country to move forward in the years ahead, it will be more important than ever to build trust — trust in our institutions and leaders, trust in each other, and trust around the world in America itself,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Now is a time to consider the foundational role trust plays in our democracy, and what it will take to build the trust we’ll need to recover and to advance as a country.”

Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies as he became a national figure during his presidential run. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

