MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival returns this Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds.

This tradition that spans over a decade features a day with delicious pomegranate products, specialties from local nut vendors, music, and scrumptious cooking demonstrations. There will also be educational seminars on harvesting arils and juices. Also, if you’re feeling competitive, there will also be a seeding competition.

This festival offers a lot more than just pomegranates. There is a Kids Zone, that has inflatable fun, games, and pony rides. A classic car show along with music by Jaded.

Also joining the festivities will be Ohana Comic Con, which returns to the festival with all the pop culture fun, including a costume contest at 2:30 p.m. Along with the Heart of California Streetwear Expo, where you can find a variety of streetwear including shoes, jerseys, and much more. Both of these extra events will not include an extra entry fee.

Last but certainly not least, the festival will feature an all-day Muay Thai boxing competition. It will have competitors of all ages from all over the region. This will be hosted by Madera Mixed Martial Arts. An admission fee applies for this event.

For more information, visit the Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival’s website.