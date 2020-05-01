Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels rescheduled Fresno show and other stops in fall tour amidst COVID-19

Guitarist Rickey Medlocke and singer Johnny Van Zant of American southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd perform on stage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, 7th December 1999. (Photo by Scott Harrison/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Lynyrd Skynyrd announced Friday that their Fresno show rescheduled for August 14 at the Save Mart Center has been canceled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band’s Fresno stop was among a canceled fall lineup that included shows in Indianapolis and Reno as they announced: “with heavy hearts that we will not be able to move forward with the arena shows.”

“This is a difficult decision but one we felt is the best for everyone involved at this moment in time,” Lynryd Skynyrd said.

Canceled Lynryd Skynyrd shows:

July 31 Indianapolis, IN

August 14 Fresno, CA

Sept 3 Knoxville, TN

Sept 5 Macon, GA

Sept 10 Pikeville, KY

Sept 11 Allentown, PA

Sept 12 Providence, RI

Sept 18 Ft Wayne, IN

Sept 19 Madison, WI

Oct 2 Reno, NV

Oct 16 Tupelo, MS

Oct 17 Bossier City, LA

Oct 23 Huntsville, AL

Oct 24 Cape Girardeau, MO

Lynryd Skynyrd released a statement that read in part:

It was decided after much discussion that this was the best decision for everyone, based on the information we have today. There are too many unknown factors and questions to be able to move forward at this point. The band also has high risk members, so the safety of the fans, band and crew are a priority. LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Ticketmaster and Live Nation will automatically process full refunds for tickets purchased.

“With the current economic struggles (30 million unemployed), we felt it was prudent to get the ticket refund money into the fan’s hands, that may need that ticket refund revenue, now,” Lynyrd Skynyrd said.

The band said it hoped to see its fans in 2021 and make up the performances.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.