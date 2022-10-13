FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here.

According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the leading musical storyteller for multiple generations of Latin immigrants.

The band has taken the century-old tradition of the ‘corrido’ genre from Mexico (defined as a song telling a story, celebrating the enduring pursuit of truth, justice, and opportunity, whether by heroes or ordinary people) as an art form.

The site also says they have a powerful way to express not only the difficulties and adventures of many who have come to the United States from different parts of the world looking for a better life for their families, but also to bring attention to the many challenges faced by immigrants in a foreign work-force.