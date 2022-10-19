FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The year 2022 is coming to an end, but there is still a number of concerts coming to Fresno to close the year.
- The Columbian singer and songwriter Karol G and her $trip love tour are coming to the Save Mart Center on October 25th. Karol G is a four-time Latin Grammy-nominated artist.
- Lupita D’alessio Y Ma Jose is coming to Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center on October 30th. d’Alessio is a Latin pop artist known feminist movement in Latin pop and ranchera, according to allmusic.com.
- The Chicano band Los Tigres del Norte will take the stage at Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center on November 11th. The band formed back in 1968 when members of the group were 14 years old.
- A regional Mexican group known as Banda MS is coming to the Savemart Center on November 19th. The group was named Regional Artist of the year at the 2021 Latin Billboard Music Awards.
- Multiplatinum Grammy artists Wisin Y Yandel are coming to the Savemart Center on November 23rd. The duo has been together for more than 13 years and has collaborated with many famous artists including 50 Cent.
- Fuerza Regida is bringing his latest tour to the Savemart Center on December 9th. He is known for his music and popularity on multiple social media platforms.
- Latin Grammy award-winning Group Firme is coming to the Savemart Center on December 10th. Fresno is one of the group’s many stops on their tour across the U.S.