Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga arrives at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2018, left, and Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande both scored nine VMA nominations each, including video of the year for their No. 1 dance hit. “Rain on Me” is also competing for song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.(Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is ready to just dance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the Aug. 30 event. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO.

Seven of Gaga’s nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Grande on the No. 1 hit “Rain On Me.” Gaga is also nominated for artist of the year and best quarantine performance — one of two new categories related to the pandemic — for “Smile” from the TV special “One World: Together At Home.” MTV also introduced the best music video from home award this year.

The 2020 VMAs were originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress-singer Keke Palmer will host the show.

