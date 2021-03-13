Krispy Kreme unveils new doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The Luck o’the Doughnut collection consists of four “luck-filled” treats.

Lucky Unicorn – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, and decorated as a magical unicorn.
Lucky Leprechaun – A Cookies and Kreme filled doughnut, dipped in green icing, decorated with stripes and a lucky leprechaun hat.
Lucky Gold Coins – An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend
Lucky Sprinkles – An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in green icing and sprinkled with shamrocks

Also, if you wear green on the 16th and 17th of March, you can get a free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Here is a list of participating locations!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com