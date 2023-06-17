Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are expecting their first child.

Kardashian, 44, shared the news first with Blink-182 fans at the band’s concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles Friday night and later on Instagram.

The reality TV star held up a sign reading “Travis I’m pregnant” from the front row, which was broadcast on large screens next to the stage.

Barker, 47, and bandmate Mark Hoppus joined Kardashian in the crowd, and fans erupted when she and Barker kissed.

On her Instagram stories, Kourtney Kardashian shared the obvious inspiration for her announcement, which was Blink-182’s 1999 music video for “All the Small Things” in which a woman is also seen holding up a sign that reads “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Barker and Kardashian married last year and have six children from previous relationships.

In May, they announced they were “officially done” with in vitro fertilization after failing to get pregnant with several frozen eggs.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” Kardashian said in a May 25 episode of “The Kardashians.”