Dunst, Miranda, Cumberbatch, Questlove react to Oscar nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the the upcoming Academy Awardswere announced Tuesday. The award show will be March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Several of the nominees shared reactions to the recognition.

___

“I knew I’d have so much more joy if we were both nominated. It’s like a storybook, like a fairy tale. It feels very special. I thought, it would be really cute if they did that. I felt like a grandma about it. I’m so much more overjoyed that I get to fully celebrate.” — Kirsten Dunst, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “The Power of the Dog.” She earned the nomination along with her fiancé Jesse Plemons, nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the same film.

“I’m afraid I was up for it (the 5 a.m. announcements). I just decided to do it, and it was not a regretful decision, I’m really, really glad I did. It was a really nerve-wracking morning, and a rewarding one in the end.” — Andrew Garfield, nominated for best actor for his role in “tick, tick… BOOM!”

“I feel like I have dust that’s been on my back that finally is starting to become clean. I feel a bit lighter. This chip is off my shoulder and yes, it is a historic moment. It just really, it’ll be documented, even after I leave this planet, it’ll still be documented in the history books. And so it’s truly a blessing.” — Troy Kotsur, best supporting actor nominee for “CODA.” He is the second deaf actor to receive an Oscar nomination.

“The reason why at the end of the day I’m really joyous about this celebration, especially with this Oscar nomination, is that my only intention with this film was to restore history. Time plays such a big role in this whole journey from 1969 being sort of a pivotal year in our development to the fact that we get to watch so many artists right at the precipice of their greatness.” — Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, whose “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is nominated for best documentary feature.

“This is a big deal for me … Tammy was a completely different experience for me, one that was incredibly joyful and that showed that strength also lies in vulnerability and fragility and sensitivity. So it means a lot to me … to have made something that’s being recognized in this way, it feels really, really fulfilling.” — Jessica Chastain, best actress nominee for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

“It’s an amazing, humbling moment, and 12 is my new favorite number. … When I first saw the film I thought, wow, I have never watched a performance of my own (like this) where my director has seen me and what I’ve tried to give her and realized the very best of my intentions.” — Benedict Cumberbatch, nominated for best actor for “The Power of the Dog,” alongside his director, Jane Campion. The film scored 12 nods.

“I’ve been drinking Champagne all day, so bear with me … I have always sort of superstitiously pretended to space out when things like this get announced. And this year I thought, f(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) it, I totally know when they’re being announced, I’m just going to get organized and watch it. …We got the kids out the door to school at 8 and we watched. I thought for me, it was definitely a longshot but I had the fantasy, the hope that maybe Jessie (Buckley) would get nominated. And she was the first name announced in any category and I just burst into tears. — Maggie Gyllenhaal, nominated for adapted screenplay for her writer-directorial debut “The Lost Daughter,” which also received nods for best actress (Olivia Colman) and best supporting actress (Buckley).

“For me, what it really represents is just … the joy of getting recognized by other people who do this very difficult thing, which is make music and make movies. And you know, the academy voters are all artists like me. So I’m really happy about that.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose song “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film “Encanto” is nominated for best original song.

“You start off in preseason, put a good game plan together, you work hard the whole season, you hope to make it to the playoffs and then make it to the big dance. Now, we’re in the big dance. That feels like all the hard work is paying off. It’s a beautiful thing.” — director Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose film “King Richard” earned Oscar nominations for best picture, original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress, film editing and original song.

“It’s really beyond special to have such a deeply personal story receive this recognition from the academy, I’m lucky and honored and grateful. It’s been an emotional and magical day for everyone involved.” — Kenneth Branagh, who earned a best director nomination for “Belfast.”

“We got almost a 50-50 split in our reviews, which, if you think about it, is kind of perfect for the times we live in. But the popular response has been really overwhelmingly positive. So, so, no, I didn’t expect anything but, but you know, the groundswell of support from the movie led me to believe that maybe we might get something. So it was definitely a great morning.” — Adam McKay, whose “Don’t Look Up” received a nomination for best picture.

“I have an 8-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, and they are huge fans of Andrew Garfield. And when they heard the news that ‘Lunana’ was a nominee, the first thing they asked me was, ‘Will we meet Spider-Man?’ But you know, it’s just so surreal … I hope I don’t wake up tomorrow and realize it was all a dream.” — Pawo Choyning Dorji, writer-director of “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom,” nominated for international feature film.