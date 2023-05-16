FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bachata singer Romeo Santos has announced new dates for his “Formula Vol. 3” tour, and one of his stops will be in Fresno’s Save Mart Center, according to the venue.

The “King of Bachata” will be performing in Fresno on Wednesday, October 4. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Save Mart Center Box office at 12 noon.

Anthony “Romeo” Santos is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor who is best known as a lead member and vocalist of the bachata group Aventura.

In 2002, the song “Obsession” Aventura’s second studio album “We Broke the Rules” took the group to international success, positioning the song at the top of the charts worldwide.

After releasing several albums with Aventura, Santos embarked on a solo career which has given him seven number-one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart and sixteen number-one on the Tropical Songs chart.

Romeo Santos has sold over 40 million albums and over 100 million singles. In his most recent album Formula, Vol. 3 released in September 2022 Santos collaborated with artists like Rosalia, Justin Timberlake, and Christian Nodal.