FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two legendary rock bands will be taking the stage in Fresno next year.

Journey, known for hits “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Anyway You Want It,” will be bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to the Save Mart Center on April 23rd.

The show will also feature the iconic “Africa” rock band, Toto, as the opening musical act.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

Concertgoers will also be able to buy tickets at the box office starting at 12:00 p.m. Friday.

The tour will be making 38 stops in cities across North America.

