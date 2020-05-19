‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast to move exclusively to Spotify

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, comedian Joe Rogan announced that his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” will be moving to Spotify.

The show that started in 2009 has largely accumulated an audience on Google-owned YouTube. The video version of the show will continue to be posted to YouTube until December 2020, when it will also be a Spotify exclusive.

“It will be the exact same show. I am not going to be an employee of Spotify. We’re going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show.” Joe Rogan, Instagram, 5/19/2020

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the multi-year licensing agreement is worth more than $100 million. This isn’t Spotify’s first move in the podcasting space this year. Earlier in 2020 it was announced that the streaming giant would purchase Bill Simmons’ “The Ringer” podcast network.

