‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast to move exclusively to Spotify

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, comedian Joe Rogan announced that his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” will be moving to Spotify.
The show that started in 2009 has largely accumulated an audience on Google-owned YouTube. The video version of the show will continue to be posted to YouTube until December 2020, when it will also be a Spotify exclusive.
“It will be the exact same show. I am not going to be an employee of Spotify. We’re going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show.”Joe Rogan, Instagram, 5/19/2020
Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the multi-year licensing agreement is worth more than $100 million. This isn’t Spotify’s first move in the podcasting space this year. Earlier in 2020 it was announced that the streaming giant would purchase Bill Simmons’ “The Ringer” podcast network.
