Joanne Rogers, widow of television icon Fred Rogers, dies at 92

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Fred Rogers wife, Mrs. Joanne Rogers poses in front a poster of the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp following the first-day-of-issue dedication in WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (NEXSTAR) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of the iconic children’s television personality Fred Rogers, has died at 92, according to the CBS affiliate it Pittsburgh.

Joanne helped carry out her husband’s legacy of impacting the lives of children after he died in 2003. Fred Rogers was the star of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” which aired nationwide on PBS stations.

“When Fred died, she wasn’t going to step in to be Mister Rogers, but she was going to step in,” Bill Isler, former president and CEO of Fred’s company for almost three decades, told the Los Angeles Times in a 2019 interview.

The couple was married for 50 years.

Joanne was visible throughout the media promotion for the 2019 film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” where Tom Hanks brought her husband to life on the big screen. She even had a brief cameo in the movie.

During the media blitz, she explained that her husband wasn’t a “saint” as some people suggest — and that he had to work hard to treat people well and serve as a role model for children.

“As people say, he walked the walk,” she explained.

According to KDKA, she was presented with the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment 2019 Elly Awards for preserving her husband’s legacy while inspiring young filmmakers.

According to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, she had been in the hospital for a few days. Her cause of death is unknown.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.