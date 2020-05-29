Hulu launches Watch Party feature

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Hulu is testing a feature to make it easier to throw a watch party with your friends virtually.

Hulu Watch Party allows eligible subscribers to watch movies and shows together and connect over long distances.

It’s a fun way to get together online during this age of social distancing.

The feature synchronizes video playback for all participants and adds a group chat to the video being watched.

This is Hulu’s first social feature and can accommodate watch parties of up to eight people.

For now the feature is only available on Hulu’s ad-free platform.

But the streaming service says it will work with thousands of movies and shows in its library.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know