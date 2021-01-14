Macaulay Culkin throws support toward removing Trump cameo from ‘Home Alone 2’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The star of Home Alone is totally “sold” on the idea of removing Donald Trump’s cameo from the sequel to the popular Christmas movie series.

Before he was the first twice-impeached president in American history, Trump made New York City the base of his company, The Trump Organization.

In ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,’ lost child Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) walks past Donald Trump inside The Plaza. The seconds-long cameo script is as follows:

McCallister: “Excuse me, where’s the lobby?”

Trump: “Down the hall and to the left.”

NEW YORK CITY – DECEMBER 5: (L-R) Susan Anton, Keith Carradine, Macaulay Culkin and Donald Trump attend Fountain of Peace Tree Lighting Ceremonyy on December 5, 1991 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Now that several entities are cutting ties with the president, even Culkin is a-okay with cutting the Trump cameo from the 1992 film.

In a tweet, he replied to another Twitter user who shared an edited clip of the scene where Trump is invisible and silent. Culkin said “Bravo.”

He also replied “Sold.” to a Twitter user who suggested that Trump be digitally removed and replaced by Culkin in present day, who is now 40 years old.

Image: Screenshot from Twitter

The CBC, a Canadian broadcaster, had already removed Trump’s cameo from the movie, but that was years before he ran for president. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his scene was one of several that CBC removed in 2014 so there would be commercial space when it airs on television.

President Trump is already losing business in New York City, after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced they are working to terminate business contracts with him.

However, the termination could take several months.

Trump has been losing support since the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On Wednesday, he was impeached by the House on a charge of inciting the insurrection.

People claim his speech at the rally in D.C. just before the insurrection led the mob to storm the Capitol. Five people initially died, including an officer. Later, two more deaths were announced by the suicide of an officer and a rioter who was involved.

Even as his supporters were in the Capitol building while lawmakers were in hiding, Trump’s first statement included him telling the rioters that they are “very special,” and “we love you.”

After being impeached for the second time, Trump said the following:

“I want to be clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country,” Trump said. “Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.”

Police across the country are now gearing up for ‘armed protests’ in the capitals of all 50 states during President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.