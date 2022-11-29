FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Street Eats and River Park are teaming up for a new event that aims to emphasize local businesses during this holiday season called The Fresno Street Eats Holiday Pop-Up.

The event kicks off on Saturday at River Park and will take place every Saturday in December. The event will feature a variety of food trucks, great local makers, music, and an inviting atmosphere for families to buy gifts from local vendors.

The Holiday Pop-Up will feature award-winning food trucks and beloved local favorites like El Premio Mayor, BBQ Queen, Sno Cafe, Rolling Donut, and more. Also over a dozen local makers and crafters selling their items. You can enjoy tamales from Miguel’s Salsa, fresh-baked bread and treats from Culture Bakehouse, and so much more.

“We’re proud to be partnering with River Park for the first time and bringing Fresno Street Eats to that iconic shopping center,” said Mike Osegueda, the president/founder of Fresno Street Eats. “Since Day One, our goal has been to make life easier and more prosperous for local businesses and this is another way we can do just that.”

The Holiday Pop-Up runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday in December at River Park’s south parking lot near Ashley Furniture, alongside Alluvial Avenue.