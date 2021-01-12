Her past: Billie Eilish photo book coming in May

FILE – Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning star is releasing a collection of hundreds of rarely seen photos in May. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that the book is called “Billie Eilish.” The publisher says it will capture Eilish’s essence inside and out and offer readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. “Billie Eilish” includes text but will mostly consist of photos. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — At age 19, Billie Eilish is already looking back.

The Grammy-winning star is releasing a collection of hundreds of rarely seen photos in May, Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday. The book is called “Billie Eilish” and, according to Grand Central, will “capture the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more.”

“Billie Eilish” includes text but is “predominantly” photos, the publisher said.

In a statement Tuesday, Eilish said: “I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

