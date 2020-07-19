KSEE24 RESCAN /
Happy National Ice Cream Day!

Entertainment

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — It’s National Ice Cream Day! How do you plan on celebrating the sweet foodie holiday?

Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice. Fast forward, from Neapolitan to chocolate chip cookie dough, there’s no shortage of flavors.

And that’s not all. Ice cream has truly evolved.

You can also get it nitrogen-blasted, hand-rolled, or charcoal-infused.

