FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December.

The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios.

The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center.

The show is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m.

Presale tickets for the show will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21.

Ticket sales will then open up to the general public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 23.

You can find tickets for the show once they are on sale by clicking here.

Those interested in buying tickets can also get early access by signing up for the Save Mart Center’s ‘Save The Date’ newsletter.

Grupo Firme will also be performing another show in California at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Friday, December 9.