‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

HBO Max has pulled “Gone with the Wind” from its movie lineup as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the streaming service, which is owned by Warner Media, said the movie is a product of its time and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.

“Gone with the Wind” is a love story set during the American Civil War.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

HBO Max said when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context and a denouncement of those racial depictions.

